American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AMS opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.