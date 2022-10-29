American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Up 68.0% in October

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,400 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the September 30th total of 533,500 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APEI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Public Education Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of APEI opened at $13.00 on Friday. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $245.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.13 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 861.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

