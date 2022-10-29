American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,844 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 387,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in American Express by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Citigroup cut their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

