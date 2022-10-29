América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMX. UBS Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.68.

Shares of NYSE AMX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. 1,789,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,963. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in América Móvil by 89.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,187 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $30,830,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1,260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,268,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 936,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 759,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

