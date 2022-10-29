América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMX. UBS Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.68.
América Móvil Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE AMX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. 1,789,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,963. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.
About América Móvil
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
