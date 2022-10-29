Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameren Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

AEE stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

