Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.82-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

Shares of AMED traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 769,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,014. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $86.89 and a twelve month high of $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average is $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on Amedisys from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Amedisys to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 19.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 19.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 34.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

