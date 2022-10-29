Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Posts Earnings Results

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $86.89 and a 1 year high of $188.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 40.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Raymond James lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Amedisys to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

