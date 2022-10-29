Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146,366 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 50.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after buying an additional 2,348,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $27,924,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Altice USA by 26.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,677,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,330,000 after buying an additional 1,403,316 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

