Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.12

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $116.00 million and $1.42 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.98 or 0.01460398 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005564 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000225 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020199 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00044009 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.01800204 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

