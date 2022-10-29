AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Head-To-Head Review

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Candel Therapeutics and AlloVir, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00

Candel Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 492.78%. AlloVir has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 313.59%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than AlloVir.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

22.0% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of AlloVir shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics N/A -18.07% -11.94% AlloVir N/A -91.15% -74.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and AlloVir’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 431.13 -$36.12 million ($0.81) -2.40 AlloVir $170,000.00 3,705.98 -$171.96 million ($3.02) -2.24

Candel Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AlloVir. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlloVir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Candel Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlloVir has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats AlloVir on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Candel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

About AlloVir

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.