Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.80.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,743,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,233,000 after acquiring an additional 73,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,996,000 after acquiring an additional 119,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,971,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,223,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 90.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,347 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

