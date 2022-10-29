Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AP.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.50 to C$33.75 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$39.09.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Down 3.1 %

AP.UN opened at C$27.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.15. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$26.15 and a twelve month high of C$48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38.

Insider Transactions at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns acquired 4,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.62 per share, with a total value of C$118,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,638,875.42.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

