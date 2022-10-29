Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.
Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance
Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,084,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 375,241 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 81,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.