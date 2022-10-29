Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.26 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,084,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 375,241 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 81,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

