Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Allegiance Bancshares Stock Performance
Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $830.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $82,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,444,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiance Bancshares
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 82.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiance Bancshares
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
