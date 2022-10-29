Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Allegiance Bancshares Stock Performance

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $830.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegiance Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ABTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $60.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $82,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,444,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiance Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 82.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

