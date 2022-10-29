Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.28.

BABA opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.10. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $171.90.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,969,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

