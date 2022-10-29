Algorand (ALGO) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001647 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.43 billion and $93.73 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00089116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00065245 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00025786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007239 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,290,512,503 coins and its circulating supply is 7,061,996,239 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.