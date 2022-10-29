Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €155.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €155.00 ($158.16) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPA AIR traded up €0.22 ($0.22) during trading on Friday, hitting €106.12 ($108.29). The company had a trading volume of 1,535,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €96.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.01. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($102.01).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.