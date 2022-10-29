AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
BOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.57.
AirBoss of America Stock Down 5.5 %
BOS stock opened at C$7.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$198.58 million and a P/E ratio of 4.42. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$7.17 and a 52 week high of C$47.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
