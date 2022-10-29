AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.57.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Stock Down 5.5 %

BOS stock opened at C$7.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$198.58 million and a P/E ratio of 4.42. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$7.17 and a 52 week high of C$47.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.