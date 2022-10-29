AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.
AirBoss of America Stock Down 11.3 %
Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. AirBoss of America has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $36.38.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
