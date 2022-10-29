Aion Hits Market Capitalization of $20.90 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. Aion has a total market cap of $20.90 million and approximately $821,444.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00137169 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00249067 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00065438 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019158 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000353 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.