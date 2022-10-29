ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given New €49.50 Price Target at Barclays

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €53.50 ($54.59) to €49.50 ($50.51) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €39.00 ($39.80) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $1.0198 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

