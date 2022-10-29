Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 22.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 47,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
Adhera Therapeutics Trading Up 22.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.16.
Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile
Adhera Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of drugs. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adhera Therapeutics (ATRX)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Adhera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adhera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.