Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 22.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 47,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Adhera Therapeutics Trading Up 22.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.16.

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of drugs. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

