Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 451 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 31,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 12,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 414,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.95 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.39. The company has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.