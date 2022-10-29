Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

