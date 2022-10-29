Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 108.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 171,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.