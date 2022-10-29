Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 234 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $105.27 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Raymond James started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

