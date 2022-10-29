ABCMETA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $102.32 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $102.32 million and approximately $12,654.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,781.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003487 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00044795 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022111 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004756 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00256301 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00103935 USD and is up 8.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $13,787.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

