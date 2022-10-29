AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie updated its FY22 guidance to $13.84-13.88 EPS.

AbbVie Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.59. The company has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $111.42 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Argus cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

