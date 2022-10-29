Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,331 shares of company stock valued at $16,051,820. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.