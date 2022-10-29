8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Short Interest Up 16.0% in October

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,220,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 13,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,325 shares of company stock valued at $205,752. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in 8X8 by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 175,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,745,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $495.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

