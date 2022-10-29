88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Up 43.7% in October

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,576,800 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the September 30th total of 1,793,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,474,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

88 Energy Stock Performance

Shares of 88 Energy stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,707,035. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. 88 Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

