6,889 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Henry Schein by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

