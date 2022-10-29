37Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $67,547.00 (37C)

37Protocol (37C) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One 37Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 37Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 37Protocol has a market capitalization of $570.42 million and $67,547.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,622.30 or 0.31706443 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012383 BTC.

37Protocol Profile

37Protocol was first traded on July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 37Protocol is 37protocol.org. The official message board for 37Protocol is medium.com/@prnumber7.

37Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

