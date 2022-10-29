3,000 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.97.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $115.21 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,457,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 832,756 shares of company stock worth $98,947,315 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

