2,138 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 258,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,244,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,479 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,842,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IJT opened at $111.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.