1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Tops $63.18 on Top Exchanges

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One 1irstGold token can currently be bought for $63.18 or 0.00303013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $7,277.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,633.42 or 0.31788616 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012416 BTC.

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

