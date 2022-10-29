1inch Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $34.13 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, 1inch Network has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One 1inch Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002974 BTC on major exchanges. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $381.46 million and $34.13 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012056 BTC.

1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network’s launch date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,415,709 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest and protected operations in the DeFi space. The 1INCH token is the governance and utility token of the 1inch Network. The token is applied in different capacities in the two existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network. 1INCH is a multichain token, currently available on Ethereum and BNB Chain over a bridge.The 1INCH token enables protocol governance, allowing 1INCH stakers to vote for and receive rewards. The token is applied in different capacities in the existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network.One of the key instant governance features is that 1INCH token stakers can constantly and dynamically vote to change protocols’ settings, without having to wait for proposals to be submitted or concluded.Currently, the main application of 1INCH as a utility token is in the 1inch Liquidity Protocol where it is used as a connector to achieve high-efficiency routing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

