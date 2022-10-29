13,075 Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 227,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

