Yacktman Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.36% of L3Harris Technologies worth $166,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,426,000 after acquiring an additional 186,824 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,678,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,966,000 after acquiring an additional 668,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.55.

Shares of LHX traded down $5.17 on Friday, reaching $247.63. The stock had a trading volume of 65,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.69 and a 200 day moving average of $234.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

