Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $348.40 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,112,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,685 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 3.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.81% of Sysco worth $348,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 607,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,487,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 281,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,804,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.61. The stock had a trading volume of 55,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $82.60.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

