Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Shares Down 3.5%

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. 77,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 174,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Worksport Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $32.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Worksport alerts:

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Worksport had a negative return on equity of 36.52% and a negative net margin of 7,131.36%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Worksport Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worksport

About Worksport

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Worksport during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worksport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worksport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.