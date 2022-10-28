Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WOLF. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.94.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 18.2 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $87.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 1.55. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $142.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 7.5% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 54.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 7.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

