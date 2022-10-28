Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.2 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $249.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.08 and a 200-day moving average of $244.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.