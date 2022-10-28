Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James lowered shares of Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Western Forest Products Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

About Western Forest Products

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.0097 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

