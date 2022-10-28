Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James lowered shares of Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
Western Forest Products Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.85.
Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Forest Products (WFSTF)
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.