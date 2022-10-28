Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WAL. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL stock opened at $65.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.56. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $4,239,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 314,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 27.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also

