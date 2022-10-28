Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Maxim Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WABC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance
NASDAQ WABC opened at $61.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $63.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation
About Westamerica Bancorporation
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.