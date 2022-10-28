Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Maxim Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WABC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

NASDAQ WABC opened at $61.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $63.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

