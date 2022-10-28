Wells Fargo & Company Trims Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Target Price to $270.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.20.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $221.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.27 and its 200 day moving average is $218.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 121.1% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.