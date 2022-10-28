Wedbush Trims Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price to $50.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.75. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.