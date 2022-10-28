Wealthgate Family Office LLC Purchases 767 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 120.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 59.1% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 35,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 885,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,110,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average is $93.36. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $171.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.