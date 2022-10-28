Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $378.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

About Waterstone Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

