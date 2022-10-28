Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
NASDAQ WSBF opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $378.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.47.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.
